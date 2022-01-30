Royce E. Jensen Jr.
RUPERT — Royce E. Jensen Jr., 62, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from an accident. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at First Christian Praise Chapel. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Lilah Watson
TWIN FALLS — Lilah Watson, 87, died peacefully in her home January 21, 2022. Friends may call for a viewing Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Steve Ford
TWIN FALLS — Steven Ford, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away January 23, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Friends may call for a viewing on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.