RUPERT — Royce E. Jensen Jr., 62, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from an accident. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at First Christian Praise Chapel. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.