Daniel George Funk

GOODING — Daniel George Funk, 92, of Gooding, died Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding with Bishop Doyle Rogers officiating. Family and friends may call from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Steven L. Aslett

TWIN FALLS — Steven L. Aslett passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 21 at the age of 74. There will be a viewing at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Tuesday, December 28 from 5 to 7 p.m., and a memorial on December 29 at the Turf Club starting at 6 p.m. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Elizandro Brito Jr. (Alex)

TWIN FALLS — Elizandro Brito Jr. (Alex), 61, of Twin Falls, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Calvary Chapel Buhl with a graveside service at 1:30 at Sunset Memorial Park.

Eldon Kenneth Johnston

WENDELL — Eldon Kenneth Johnston, 77, of Wendell, passed away on December 20, 2021, at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding due to complications from an illness. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wendell. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery. A viewing will be held between 1 and 1:45 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Arlene Kyles

BUHL — Arlene Kyles, 96, of Buhl, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at a local hospital. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at West End Cemetery, with the funeral service following at 11:00 AM at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations in Arlene’s name be made to either Clover Christian School or the Buhl QRU. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Arlene’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Terry Clyde Mabey

PAUL — Terry Clyde Mabey, 64, of Paul, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at his home in Paul.The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E.16th St., Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite charity, help those in need nearby or in areas recently devastated by weather-related storms

Stanley Patterson

TWIN FALLS — Stanley E. Patterson, 71, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at his home. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Mel Wolters

JEROME — Mel Wolters, 88, of Jerome, passed away December 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 N. Davis St., Jerome. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Graveside will follow at 4 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Eden. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Avis Melony Starr-Grob

TWIN FALLS — Avis Melony Starr-Grob, 56, of Jerome, left us unexpectedly on November 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s hospital in Boise, surrounded by her family. The memorial for Avis will be held at the Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls, on January 1, 2022, at 2 p.m.

