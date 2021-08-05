Florentino Jasso Aguilar

PAUL — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. August 6, 2021, at St. Nicholas Church, 802 F St., Rupert. Burial will be in the Paul Cemetery.

Arthur William Coffman Jr.

RUPERT — Arthur William Coffman Jr., 91, of Rupert, passed away July 27, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 6 at Hansen’s Mortuary in Rupert and again from 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday, August 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rupert Seventh Ward building, E. 18th St., Rupert. The funeral will follow the viewing at 11 a.m., following which will be a graveside service and military rights at the Rupert Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jason Ryan Culley

PAUL — A gathering of celebration will be held at the Rupert Elks Club from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, August 5. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 6 at the Paul Congregational Church, with a graveside farewell to follow at the Paul Cemetery.

Marvin Stone