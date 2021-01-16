Harry Richard Badger
PAUL — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Paul Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Services will conclude with veteran rites by Mini-Cassia Veterans and interment will then be held in Rest Lawn Memorial Garden in Pocatello under the direction of Joel Heward.
Gerald John Sievers
KIMBERLY — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Kimberly. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will follow at the Clover Cemetery. A reception luncheon is planned after the burial at Canyon Crest in Twin Falls. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Gerald’s Memorial page may do so at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Vera Nadine Goodman Young
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
DelRoy Earl Hanson
HAZELTON — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hazelton Ward, 531 Middleton Ave., Hazleton. Friends and family will be received at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Hazelton Cemetery. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing practiced at the services. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
James (Jim) Beal & Janice Ann Elizabeth Squire Beal
TWIN FALLS — Jim and Janice’s service will be held at 2 p.m. January 20 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Interment will follow with a military service for both James and Janice at the Idaho State Veteran’s Cemetery at 11 a.m. January 21. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Jan’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.