Harry Richard Badger

PAUL — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Paul Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Services will conclude with veteran rites by Mini-Cassia Veterans and interment will then be held in Rest Lawn Memorial Garden in Pocatello under the direction of Joel Heward.

Gerald John Sievers

KIMBERLY — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Kimberly. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will follow at the Clover Cemetery. A reception luncheon is planned after the burial at Canyon Crest in Twin Falls. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Gerald’s Memorial page may do so at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Vera Nadine Goodman Young

TWIN FALLS—Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

DelRoy Earl Hanson