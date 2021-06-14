Essie Ruth Hayhurst Castro
JEROME - Ruth will be laid to rest at the Jerome Idaho Cemetery near her beloved family on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Paul Degner
TWIN FALLS - Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kimberly, ID. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at
Herbert William Meyer
JEROME - A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 N Davis St, Jerome, Idaho. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Herb’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Geraldine Kaufman Pickett
TWIN FALLS - A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 10th Ward, 229 Park Ave in Twin Falls. Friends may greet the family from 1 to 1:45 p.m. before the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. To leave condolences and view the live stream of the funeral, visit Geraldine’s obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
JoAn Eslinger Lattin Wall
KIMBERLY - A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. To leave condolences and view the live stream of the funeral, visit JoAn’s obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
Donald A. Howell
BURLEY - There will be a graveside service on June 17th at noon at the Declo Cemetery with Military Honors by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Dallas L. Carotta
RUPERT - Pacific City - Dallas L. Carotta of Pacific City, Oregon, passed away from a massive stroke on April 26, 2021.Gravesite service will be at the Rupert Cemetery on June 18th, starting at 1:00 with a luncheon at Trinity Lutheran Church afterwards. Donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran, Rupert, Idaho.
Georgella Hartwell
TWIN FALLS - Rosary and funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 18th, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Helen Lois (Powell) Boesiger
SHOSHONE - A graveside service will be held on June 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Shoshone Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Helen's name to be mailed to the United Methodist Church of Meridian.
Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas
JEROME - Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas passed away peacefully in the early morning of March 27, 2021 from Leukemia with her husband and mother by her side. A Celebration of her Life will be held on June 19, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Glenns Ferry Fairgrounds.
Bob Vernon Maxwell
GOODING - A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at noon at the Wendell Portuguese Hall. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.