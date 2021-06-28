Peggy Ann (Carlson) Choate

TWIN FALLS — Peggy Carlson Choate returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. Inurnment and a memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at The Serenity Garden at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Loretta Worlene Morris (Jones) Glauner

GOODING - A viewing for family and friends will be held on Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Pompella (Pam) Hernandez Saldana

RUPERT - Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. For additional information or to leave your condolences for the family, please visit www.hansen-mortuary.com.

Ivan Hopkins

SHOSHONE - Celebration of Life for Ivan Hopkins will be held on Saturday, July 3rd from 1 - 6 p.m. at Shoshone City Park. At 1:30, there will be a brief memorial/remembrance (about 15 minutes), gathering around the gazebo at the park. After the memorial, celebration, food, and remembrance for as long as people wish to stay.

