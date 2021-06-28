Wade L. Wilson
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley. Bishop Greg Hepworth will officiate. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. A live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Jordan Jeremiah Sin Akau Jr.
TWIN FALLS - A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Terri Sue Bennett
KIMBERLY - Memorial service at Parke's Funeral Home (Twin Falls) on June 29th at 11 a.m.
Debra Dawn Johnson
SHOSHONE - Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Mary Marguerite Wengert
TWIN FALLS — A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church.
Peggy Ann (Carlson) Choate
TWIN FALLS — Peggy Carlson Choate returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. Inurnment and a memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at The Serenity Garden at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Loretta Worlene Morris (Jones) Glauner
GOODING - A viewing for family and friends will be held on Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Pompella (Pam) Hernandez Saldana
RUPERT - Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. For additional information or to leave your condolences for the family, please visit www.hansen-mortuary.com.
Ivan Hopkins
SHOSHONE - Celebration of Life for Ivan Hopkins will be held on Saturday, July 3rd from 1 - 6 p.m. at Shoshone City Park. At 1:30, there will be a brief memorial/remembrance (about 15 minutes), gathering around the gazebo at the park. After the memorial, celebration, food, and remembrance for as long as people wish to stay.