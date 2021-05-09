Mark Bryngelson

RUPERT — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas School Endowment Foundation, P.O. Box 652, Rupert, ID 83350.

Arlene LeDora Rayborn

TWIN FALLS—A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday May 14, 2021 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls from 6-8 p.m. with Funeral services being held on Saturday May 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls First Church of The Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. Twin Falls. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of financial donation to Hospice Visions, Inc., Twin Falls. The family also requests that in consideration of others, face / breathing masks be worn if attending the funeral.

Chuck Dawley

RUPERT—Chuck Dawley of Idaho Falls, Idaho, formerly of Rupert, Idaho, passed away at his home in Idaho Falls on April 5, 2021. A memorial service will be held in Idaho Falls at Crosspoint Church May 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. To express your condolences to the family and to see additional information please visit https://www.coltrinmortuary.com//obituary/charles-dawley.

