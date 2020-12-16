RUPERT — A graveside service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, December 19, at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian, Rupert. After the graveside service, a reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Avenue, Burley. The family suggests memorials be directed to the Good Shepherd Foundation in care of Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Gene Oliver

BUHL — Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19 at the Buhl Church of Christ. All are welcome to join us in remembering him.

James “Jim” E. Miller

FILER — James “Jim” E. Miller, 92 of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at a Twin Falls care facility. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at In His Name Christian Fellowship, 405 U.S. Highway 30, Filer. If you are unable to attend and would like to view it online, visit facebook.com/kristine.miller.319/videos/10217967763574097. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

