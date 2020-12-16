Huba Elaine Ellison Mitchell
TWIN FALLS — Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls. Viewing at 12 noon. The service can be viewed by visiting her obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com. Interment at Cokeville Cemetery in Cokeville, Wyoming, at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 17. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Robert William Parr
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. December 16, 2020, at Full Life Family Church, 189 Locust St. N., Twin Falls, and a memorial service is scheduled on his birthday, July 10, 2021, at Faith Assembly of God church, Twin Falls.
Alan Rohweder
TWIN FALLS — Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 17 at Twin Falls Reformed Church. A memorial has been set up to MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship).
Wallace Neal Bowman
DIETRICH — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Dietrich Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Condolences may be shared at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Marilyn Odene Baily
RUPERT — A graveside service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, December 19, at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian, Rupert. After the graveside service, a reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Avenue, Burley. The family suggests memorials be directed to the Good Shepherd Foundation in care of Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Gene Oliver
BUHL — Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19 at the Buhl Church of Christ. All are welcome to join us in remembering him.
James “Jim” E. Miller
FILER — James “Jim” E. Miller, 92 of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at a Twin Falls care facility. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at In His Name Christian Fellowship, 405 U.S. Highway 30, Filer. If you are unable to attend and would like to view it online, visit facebook.com/kristine.miller.319/videos/10217967763574097. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
