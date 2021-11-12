Brad Astle

HAGERMAN — Brad Astle, 60, of Hagerman, passed away after battling cancer on October 22, 2021. He was surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held on November 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Basque Center in Gooding. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Jacob “Jake” T. Lemmons

BUHL — Jacob “Jake” T. Lemmons, our beloved son, brother, grandson, and uncle was called home to Heaven on September 28, 2021. A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., with a memorial Mass following at 11 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1701 Poplar Street, Buhl. Interment will conclude at West End Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jake’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Barbara June (Felton) Draper

BURLEY — Barbara June (Felton) Draper, 89, of Burley, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Diamond Peak of Burley. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Nelda Sligar Dean-Ude

BUHL — Nelda Sligar Dean-Ude passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home in Buhl. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls; viewing from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be left by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com.

Mildred June Painter

FILER — A memorial service for Mildred June Painter, of Filer, will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at the United Methodist Church, 318 Union Ave. Filer.

Marjorie Merrill

TWIN FALLS — Marjorie Merrill, 97, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Rupert Stake Center. A viewing for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Paul Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Larry Freeman Harper

PAUL — Larry Freeman Harper passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the church. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Carol Louise Doney

Carol Louise Doney, of Chubbuck, passed away on Nov. 8, 2021. A viewing will be held on Fri. Nov. 12, 2021, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Sat. Nov. 13, 2021, at the Bennington Cemetery, 415 Bennington Canyon Road, Montpelier. Memories and condolences may be given to the family at wilksfuneralhome.com.

Alonzo Dale Fries

DECLO — Alonzo Dale Fries of Barstow, California, died peacefully at his home on September 28, 2021. A graveside service will be held at the Declo Cemetery on Saturday, November 13 at 11 a.m.

Norman Jay Swainston

ALBION — Norman Jay Swainston, 94, of Nampa, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at his home in Nampa. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, followed by a graveside service at noon at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

John Burris (J.B.) Thomason

JEROME — A long-time resident of Jerome, John Burris (J.B.) Thomason, 91, died of natural causes at home surrounded by his family and friends. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. A brief service will be held following at 11 a.m. Services conclude at the chapel. Condolences can be left for the family at demaraysjerome.com.

Ronald William Watson

TWIN FALLS — Ron passed away on October 11, 2021, at the age of 82 from complications of infection at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. His service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Twin Falls, at noon on November 13, 2021. A private burial for Ron and Miriam will be held at Sunset Memorial Park at 11 a.m. for the family. Ron wishes any donations would be made to the animal shelter.

Carmen Rae (Moline) Fortin

BURLEY — Carmen Rae (Moline) Fortin, 56, of Burley, passed away on October 20, 2021, at her home. A brief memorial service will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N. Cloverdale Road in Boise at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021 – the anniversary of her marriage to her late husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, ID 83318. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ronald Ordell Wright

LOGAN, Utah — Ronald Ordell Wright passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 7, 2021, in Logan, Utah, just a few weeks shy of his 86th birthday. There will be a viewing Friday, November 12, 2021, 6-7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan. Another viewing will be Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Parks Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The funeral will be that same day at 1 p.m. at Parks Magic Valley Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0