Evelyn June Allred

TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main Street, Buhl. Graveside will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 1450 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Evelyn’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Filemon Nuñez Rodríguez

JEROME—A rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Filemon’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Elizabeth Mae (Pravecek) Vawser