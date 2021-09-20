Evelyn June Allred
TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main Street, Buhl. Graveside will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 1450 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Evelyn’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Filemon Nuñez Rodríguez
JEROME—A rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Filemon’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Elizabeth Mae (Pravecek) Vawser
TWIN FALLS—Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. A vigil/rosary following the visitation will be recited at 7 p.m. with Deacon Dan Vawser reciting. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E. in Twin Falls, with Father Joshua Falce as celebrant. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Lewis Eilers
TWIN FALLS—Burial at Sunset Memorial Park, September 20, 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be given to Lutheran Hour Ministries. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Gerald “Jerry” Ray Williamson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Home and Crematory 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. Interment with military honors will be held at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho at 1:00 p.m.