Jack C. Sherrill

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life for Jack C. Sherrill will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 24. Please join us at the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall, 801 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. Potluck, bring your favorite side dish, turkey and ham will be provided. Also bring a story if you have one to share about Jack. All are welcome.

Mitchell “Mitch” Stegan Baker

BURLEY — A viewing will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, from 5-7 p.m. An additional viewing will be on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10-10:45 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., officiated by Bishop Stephen H. Baker of the Pella First Ward at the Pella Chapel, 400 S. 100 W., Burley. Mitch will be buried in the Pella Cemetery.

Max Frederick (Fred) Mathews

TWIN FALLS — Max Frederick (Fred) Mathews, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021, at home. A service will be held on Friday, October 22 at 3 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. After the service family and friends of the family are invited to join in a celebration of life at the Jerome Country Club at 649 Golf Course Road, Jerome.

Wayne Mullen