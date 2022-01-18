Velma Jean Christensen Mabey

BURLEY — Velma Jean Christensen Mabey, 87, a woman with unwavering faith in her Heavenly Father and deep devotion to her family and friends, stepped into the embrace of her departed loved ones on Monday, January 10, 2022. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Funeral services will be held at the Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., on Tuesday, January 18, at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. before the services and on Monday, January 17, at the Burley Stake Center from 6–8 p.m. Per CDC guidelines, we kindly ask that masks be worn if possible, for the viewing and funeral.

Linda Carol Wiggins

BUHL — Linda C. Wiggins, 74, went home to be with her Lord, Tuesday, January 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Linda’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Jeanie B. Snow

BURLEY — Jeanie Snow was a pillar of Burley for over 60 years. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, followed by a celebratory wake at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. Third St. N., Burley, from 4–7. Out of respect for Jeanie’s fight against COVID, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution to a scholarship fund set up in Jeanie’s name. Checks can be made out to The Jeanie Snow Scholarship and given to the Burley High School administrative office. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at youtu.be//tbbtTPWlaaA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0