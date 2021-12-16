Raymond Hamilton Crawford

TWIN FALLS — Raymond Hamilton Crawford, 82, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on December 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls due to complications from a heart procedure. There will be a visitation held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. December 16, 2021. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Fellowship Community Church, 318 Union Ave., Filer, on Friday, December 17, 2021. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Fellowship Community Church in Filer in Ray’s memory.

William Ward Knox II

FAIRFIELD — William “Wild Bill” Ward Knox II, 78, of Fairfield, passed away at a Boise hospital on Dec 10, 2021. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Glenn Rest Cemetery in Glenns Ferry.

Marie Annette Cardon

TWIN FALLS — Marie Annette Cardon passed away peacefully at Heritage Assisted Living at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021. The funeral Mass will be at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with Fr. Joshua Falce on December 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. A Rosary, the prayer Marie loved, will precede the Mass at 9:30 a.m. Please join us for a luncheon immediately after the burial at Sunset Memorial Cemetery at La Posada, Inc.

Genevieve Marie Ryan May

RUPERT — Genevieve Marie Ryan May, 93, of Rupert, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. Recitation of the holy Rosary will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 17, followed by the funeral Mass at noon at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 802 F Street, in Rupert. The Reverend Father Camilo Garcia will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. A viewing will precede the rosary beginning at 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Earl Donald Coker

TWIN FALLS — Earl Coker passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021, in Twin Falls. A memorial service will be held for Earl at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Earl’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Jo Dayley

BURLEY — Jo Dayley, 83, of Burley, passed away quietly on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley, while looking lovingly into her husband’s eyes. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale Second Ward, 519 E. 200 S., Burley, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church preceding the funeral.

Carolyn Louise Homolka

KIMBERLY — Carolyn Louise Homolka, 84, of Kimberly, passed in the comfort of her home. A visitation for Carolyn will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4—7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Chapel, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

William “Bill” Sawers

BUHL — William “Bill” Sawers passed away at home on December 10, 2021, at the age of 75. There will be a family and friends gathering from 2—5 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Bill Sawers residence. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Buhl Quick Response, a school athletic program, or a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

