Janet Fay Van Pelt

TWIN FALLS—Janet Fay Van Pelt, age 86, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at Cenoma House in Twin Falls, Idaho March 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road Twin Falls, Idaho. Interment will follow at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Those wishing to view the funeral service may do so at www.zoom.com. Meeting ID 89173921698 Password is 12345. All services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Janet’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Chanz Jordan “CJ” Nuzio

TWIN FALLS—Chanz Jordan “CJ” Nuzio, 16, of Twin Falls passed away March 24, 2021. A viewing will be held from 5 pm until 7 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at Noon, Friday, April 2, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on CJ’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Barbara Ladine Knigge