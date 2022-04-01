Jack R Kehrer

RUPERT — Jack R Kehrer passed away at their home in Rupert on Saturday night, March 26, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 902 Sixth St., Rupert. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Idaho 24, Rupert.

Bryce Edward Walker

RUPERT — Bryce Edward Walker passed away early Sunday morning, March 27, 2022. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Apostolic House of Prayer, 94 E. Baseline Road, Rupert, with Pastor T.J. Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Friday, one hour prior to the service.

Nancy Kay Barron

TWIN FALLS — Nancy Kay Barron, known to most as just Nana, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at her home of 55 years, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 80. We welcome family and friends to join us in a Celebration of her Wonderful Life on Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at Rock Creek Park – Heider Pavilion, 1154 Ave. W., Twin Falls. Lunch will be provided. A big thank you for sharing with us: Daughters Terry Sharp, Jerry Woolley and grandkids.

Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Patterson

BUHL — Betty passed away on March 7, 2022. Services will be held in honor of Betty at The Moose lodge, 835 Falls Ave., Twin Falls, Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m. upstairs with a linger longer and social time downstairs afterward.

Betty Irene Tucker

TWIN FALLS — Betty Irene Tucker, 98, of Twin Falls, passed away March 24, 2022, in Twin Falls. Friends may call from 9—11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with burial following at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Eugene Harold Holsinger, MD

BURLEY — On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, the world lost a treasure when Dr. Eugene H. Holsinger passed away. A celebration of life service will be held at noon Sunday, April 3, 2022, following the morning worship service at the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, in the Fellowship Hall. The community is invited to attend. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

