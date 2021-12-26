Edith Catherine Dillon Roland

BUHL — Edith Catherine Dillon Roland, 96, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with a Rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1601 Poplar Street, Buhl. Graveside service will conclude at West End Cemetery, Buhl. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be sent to Buhl Quick Response Relief Unit, 201 Broadway Ave. N., Buhl, ID 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Edith’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Anita “Emily” Williams

JEROME — Anita Emily Williams, “Emily,” passed away on December 18, 2021, at the age of 103 and 9 months. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 11a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Arlene Kyles

BUHL — Arlene Kyles, 96, of Buhl, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at a local hospital. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at West End Cemetery. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Arlene’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Mel Wolters

JEROME — Mel Wolters, 88, of Jerome, passed away December 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 N. Davis St., Jerome. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Graveside will follow at 4 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Eden. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

