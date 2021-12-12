David Edwards Gray

PAUL — David Edwards Gray returned to his Heavenly Father on December 7, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, December 12, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, December 13, preceding the funeral service. Bishop Ryan Wilkins will officiate. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Robert John Petter

CASTLEFORD — On December 2, 2021, Rob sustained cardiac arrest in Castleford, and on December 5 he passed away surrounded by his family at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Castleford Food Bank.

Denise Lynn Rees

PAYETTE — Denise Lynn Rees (Cramer) went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 29, 2021, at the age of 55. A memorial service is on Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. at Chase Oaks Church, 281 Legacy Drive, Plano, Texas. A graveside service is on Monday, December 13, at 10 a.m. beginning with a celebration of her life at Christian Life Fellowship, 366 SE Fifth Street, Ontario, Oregon, followed by the graveside at Rosedale Memorial Gardens in Payette. For more information and to send the family condolences, please go to haren-wood.com//obituary//Denise-Rees.

Dr. Orval (Brad) Lincoln Bradley

TWIN FALLS — Dr. Orval (Brad) Lincoln Bradley, 88, passed away at his home in Twin Falls on December 6, 2021. A celebration of life for Dr. Orval Bradley will be held at the First Baptist Church of Twin Falls (910 Shoshone St. N.) on December 14 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Twin Falls or the College of Southern Idaho - Vocational-Technical Education. A webcast of the memorial service can be watched by visiting his obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com.

William C. “Bill” Oakley

GOODING — William C. “Bill” Oakley, 93, of Gooding, died on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Gooding. A funeral service will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, with the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gooding High School Athletic Department, 1050 7th Ave. West, Gooding, ID 83330, or your charity of choice. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Roxanne (Roxie) Tibbets

BOISE — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Roxanne (Roxie) Tibbets of Boise, born in Burley, who passed away on December 3, 2021, at the age of 57. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise. Burial will follow at Morris Hill Cemetery. There will be a viewing starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday before the service. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. You may also light a candle in honor of Roxanne (Roxie) Tibbets. echovita.com/us/obituaries/id/boise/roxanne-tibbets-13814515

Fred Neiwert

BURLEY — Fred Neiwert, 93, of Burley, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, surrounded by his daughters and family. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at the church preceding the funeral. A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Jimmie Lee Norman

TWIN FALLS — Jimmie Lee Norman 76, of Twin Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. 208-944-3371 rosenaufuneralhome.com

