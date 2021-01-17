DelRoy Earl Hanson

HAZELTON — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hazelton Ward, 531 Middleton Ave., Hazleton. Friends and family will be received at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Hazelton Cemetery. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing practiced at the services. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.