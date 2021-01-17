James (Jim) Beal & Janice Ann Elizabeth Squire Beal
TWIN FALLS — Jim and Janice’s service will be held at 2 p.m. January 20 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Interment will follow with a military service for both James and Janice at the Idaho State Veteran’s Cemetery at 11 a.m. January 21. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Jan’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Vera Nadine Goodman Young
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Daren Frederick Critchfield
OAKLEY—Daren Frederick Critchfield, 88 year old Oakley resident, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at his home in Oakley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Oakley Stake Center. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 5:00—7:00 PM at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley and on Monday from 10:00-10:45 AM at the Church prior to the funeral.
DelRoy Earl Hanson
HAZELTON — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hazelton Ward, 531 Middleton Ave., Hazleton. Friends and family will be received at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Hazelton Cemetery. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing practiced at the services. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.