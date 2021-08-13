Joshua M. Whittaker

TWIN FALLS — After an arduous battle with kidney disease, with his sights set on the road to recovery in hopes of a transplant, Josh waved goodnight to pain and suffering in this world on Sunday, July 25, 2021. A celebration of life for Josh will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the home of his sister, Sybil Helmer-Whittaker, 131 W. 330 S., Jerome, at 3:30 p.m. Josh so loved music and togetherness that we are opening up camping on August 13 and 14, Friday and Saturday nights, with breakfast on Saturday and Sunday mornings. For friends and family from out of town or in the area that want to join us for a weekend filled with music, celebration, and remembrance, bring your tents, campers, and RVs (no hook-ups). Please bring your own chairs and beverages (water will be available).