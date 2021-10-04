Arthur “Rooster” Ray Baily
HANSEN—Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. October 4, 2021 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E, Twin Falls with a viewing prior to services at St. Edwards from 1:00-3:00p.m. Due to circumstances with Coronavirus there will be no dinner or gathering after the funeral.
David Worth Kinyon
TWIN FALLS — David Worth Kinyon passed away peacefully September 22, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home with interment to follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Robert Manning Nielsen
RUPERT — Robert Manning Nielsen, 77, of Rupert, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at his home. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 4th, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery where military rites will be presented by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Georgia Simpson
BUHL—Please join us in celebrating her life Monday morning, October 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E Elm St. Buhl, Idaho. Flowers and memorial contributions may be made in her name to Serenity Funeral Chapel, 502 2nd Ave. North Twin Falls, ID 83301. Please visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Donald Lent
TWIN FALLS — Donald Lent, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away September 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Viewing will be Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 9—10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
LaRee Mae (Higley) Dudley
MT. HOME—LaRee Mae (Higley) Dudley, age 88, of Mountain Home, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her cabin in Pine. A viewing will be held at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, at 12:00 (Noon) and burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home.
Emily Ann Peters
KIMBERLY—Emily Ann Peters, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 12, 2021. A memorial mass will be celebrated on October 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls, Idaho by Father Julio Vicente. With profound sadness, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are forgoing a social gathering after mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Visions or St. Edward Catholic Church in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Carla Jean Adams
BUHL—Carla Jean Adams, 72, of Buhl, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at a local hospital. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 6pm to 8pm at Farmer Funeral Chapel 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho 83316. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, 1:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Ave., Buhl, Idaho 83316 with graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin, Idaho 83301. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Donna Kay Calhoun
TWIN FALLS—Donna Kay Calhoun, 74, died quietly September 19, 2021 with family by her side. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel and Cremation services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel@hotmail.com
Christine “Chris” Ellen Revels
TWIN FALLS—Christine “Chris” Ellen Revels, 74, of Yuma, Arizona, formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, September 18, 2021. A service to celebrate Chris’ life will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho on October 8, 2021. A viewing will take place at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel (2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301) from 12:30—2:30 p.m. and the burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park (2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301) at 3:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and we hope you will bring some wonderful memories to share.
Richard “Dick” Plocher
RUPERT—Richard “Dick” Plocher, 93, of Rupert passed away on August 18, 2021. graveside service with military rites will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2921. All friends and family are invited to attend. There will be a luncheon served at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert following the burial. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.