Frances Denton

TWIN FALLS — Frances Denton, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 17, 2022. A celebration of Frances’ life will be held Tuesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Those who wish may share memories on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Beverly Jean “BJ” Morgan

BURLEY — Beverly Jean “BJ” Morgan, 91, of Burley, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on February 15, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on March 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. E, Paul, with the Rev. Warren Rachele officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waggin Tails Rescue, 1015 I St., Rupert, ID, 83350, or Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs, Pocatello, ID, 83201, or Hope Community Food Pantry, PO Box 10, Paul, ID, 83347.

Barbara Ravenscroft Fagg

RUPERT — Barbara Ravenscroft Fagg passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2022. A viewing will be held at Cornelison Funeral Home in Pocatello on March 25 from noon to 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian, Rupert. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Barbara’s name to: P.E.O. Chapter BJ, Meg Long, 355 Spoon, Pocatello, ID 83204.

Richard Thomas Neu

BUHL — Richard Thomas Neu, 54, passed away March 12, 2022, in Twin Falls following a heart attack. A celebration of life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Friday, March 25 at 11 a.m. He will be interned at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl.

Marlene Armes

BUHLl — Marlene Armes, 89, of Buhl, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Buhl. A celebration of Marlene's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marlene's memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Troy Ray Mitchell

TWIN FALLS — Troy R. Mitchell, 82, of Filer, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, with final internment to follow at Filer Cemetery. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.

