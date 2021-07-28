James Bodily

BURLEY — James Bodily, 93, of Raft River, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his home. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Raft River chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a viewing for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Raft River Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Doyt H. Simcoe

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at the Turf Club. Friends and family are invited to enjoy some time together as we pay tribute to Doyt Simcoe. Dinner will be provided. Please RSVP for dinner by 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 by calling 208-870-3370.

Virginia Eldredge

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life for Virginia Eldredge will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31 at the Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. S., Twin Falls. If you have a story to share about mom, we would love to hear it.

Lola Michelle Carpenter