George W. Huddleston
FILER — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, with a viewing one hour prior to service. Pastor Greg “Bear” Morton will officiate. Military rites will follow at Snake River Canyon National Veterans Cemetery, 1585 East 4150 North Buhl. The funeral will be livestreamed on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. For the full obituary, and to share memories and condolences with the family, please visit George’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Melton H. Robbins
JEROME — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, WEB PO Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075 or toward the purchase of trees for the Jerome Cemetery.
Michael Anthony Martin
KIMBERLY — Michael Anthony Martin, 62, of Kimberly, passed away March 1, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lyle Eugene Masters
BUHL — A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Seventh Street Gym, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lyle’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com. Going, Going but not Gone, nor Forgotten from our Memories.
Wallace Ogden
TWIN FALLS — A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday March 11, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home with funeral services held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Park Ave LDS chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Dorothy Linda (Lampe) Kerbs
TWIN FALLS — An online memorial service will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13. For information on the service, view photos or share a story, or to sign the guest book, please visit quiltinginheaven.org or email quiltinginheaven/@gmail.com. Contributions given in her memory may be directed to Hearts and Hands Quilting Group, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls, Idaho.
Earl Richard “Dick” Rice
JEROME — Earl Richard “Dick” Rice, 77, of Jerome, passed away March 3, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dick’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Skylar Jay Scott
RUPERT — The family will welcome family and friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Paul Cemetery, with a social gathering at Wick’s Steakhouse in Declo starting at 2. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Allison “Ally” Cyr
TWIN FALLS — Allison “Ally” Cyr, 34, of Twin Falls, passed away March 12, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, on March 11, 2021, at 4 p.m. Those wishing or needing to view her celebration of life may do so at zoom.com meeting ID 748 815 8781. No password should be required, if so, 12345. Please remember to mute your device. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Ally’s memorial page, please visit magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.