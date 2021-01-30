Barbara Jean Cooper

TWIN FALLS — Due to COVID-19 concerns, a graveside service will be held at the Pella Cemetery for close family members. A memorial service will be scheduled later this year. A webcast of the graveside service will be available online at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. All are invited to participate via the live webcast.

Nadine Lancaster

TWIN FALLS — Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30 at Filer Church of the Nazarene. All arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau’s Funeral Home. A complete obituary is available at rosenaufuneralhome.com. COVID has changed many things in our world, but we sincerely hope that you will feel comfortable to attend the service. Masks and sanitizer will be available at the church.

Brenda Lee (Berlin) May

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. An option to view online will be through her obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19, there will be no luncheon afterward. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Luther B Thomas