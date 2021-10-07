Paul E. Juchau

Paul E. Juchau, 96, of Eden, passed away October 2, 2021, at his home. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton Ward. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton, with grave dedication concluding at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Emily Ann Peters

KIMBERLY — Emily Ann Peters, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 12, 2021. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on October 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls by Father Julio Vicente. With profound sadness, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are forgoing a social gathering after mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Visions or St. Edward Catholic Church in Twin Falls.

Christine “Chris” Ellen Revels