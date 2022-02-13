 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Diana Killgore

TWIN FALLS — Diana Killgore, 84, passed away at home in Twin Falls with her husband, Roy, by her side. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Alma Card Clark

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Fourth Ward, 515 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the funeral, at the church.

Deaths and Services

