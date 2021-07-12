Patricia (Hone) Sutterfield

TWIN FALLS - A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Cleo Melvina Morgan Gee

OAKLEY - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center, in Oakley with burial to follow in the Oakley Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley and from 10:00- 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Oakley Valley Historical Association POBox 239 Oakley, ID 83346. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Alvina Ernestina Riedlinger Praegitzer