Archie “Ned” Bench

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Maria Magdalena Guajardo

RUPERT—The life celebration service will be held AND live streamed at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian, Rupert, Idaho on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:00AM (MST). Face masks and social distancing will be observed. To participate via live stream, go to Grace Church Facebook page, click “follow” to be allowed access to view the live stream or playback. Internment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho.

Clifford Ray Son

BURLEY—passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, in Burley, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will follow at 12 noon at Grand View Cemetery in Elba. Following the service, a celebration will be held at Elba Park.

R.W. Strickland (Bill)

JEROME—His service will be held on Friday, May 21st, at the Snake River National Cemetery at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls Idaho.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0