Donna Lorraine Beadle
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held for Donna and her dad, Lloyd William Beadle Sr., at 2 p.m. July 9, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. All family, friends and acquaintances are welcome to attend.
Brendi Chrystel Akins
TWIN FALLS — A life so deserving to be remembered and celebrated. Please join us in remembering a truly inspiring woman who left us too soon. A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. July 10, 2021, at the Stone House, 330 Fourth Ave. S. View full obituary at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/print?o_id=7246086.
Paulina Lopez Jaynes
BUHL — A viewing will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main St., Buhl. Graveside dedication will conclude at West End Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Paulina’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Robert (Bob) Edward McClain
JACKSON — A celebration of life for Robert Edward “Bob” McClain will be per Bob’s wishes. We will be scattering his ashes from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 10 on the Snake River. We welcome and encourage all of Bob’s family and friends to celebrate his life with us. Food and beverages will be supplied. Please bring a chair. Directions to 759 N. 1150 E., Jackson: Take Baseline Road east out of Rupert. After you cross the river at Jackson Bridge, travel half a mile, then turn left on 1150. Follow the road and take another left at Kane’s Cover sign at 759 North toward the river. We will mark this with balloons. If traveling from the south, take exit 216 and turn right towards the KOA. Follow Idaho 25 for 3 miles and turn right on Baseline Road. Continue with the directions above.
Robert I. Meline
CAREY — The viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home, 510 N. 12th Ave., Pocatello. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Caldwell Ward chapel, 135 S. Seventh Ave., Pocatello. Interment will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Carey Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home.
Donna Morton
GOODING — A celebration of life for Donna Morton will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Morton’s Oasis in Gooding. We will be having a brunch Donna-style with quiche, delicious pies and even a mocha truck! Hope you can make it to share memories and celebrate this incredible woman! RSVP to mmortonluna@msn.com.
Robert William Parr
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life for Robert (Bob) William Parr will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Faith Assembly of God, 178 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. A luncheon will be served after the celebration of lIfe at the church. At 7 p.m., there will be one of Bob’s sing-alongs at 1720 Camarillo Way, Twin Falls. Potluck-style refreshments will be served at the sing-along.
Carl Robert Winkle
HOMEDALE — A celebration of Carl’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. 621 W. Idaho Ave., Homedale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or to Carl’s favorite charity, Hope House, P.O. Box 550, Marsing, ID 83639.
Marshall Lee Simcoe
POCATELLO — Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl, with viewing one hour prior to service. A graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Marshall’s name to the local Buhl VFW, c/o Commander Melanie Foster, 121 Eighth Ave. N., Buhl, Idaho, 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marshall’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.