Maryann Meier

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID 83301, on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Valley House or Women’s Crisis Center, or the charity of your choice. Services are under the direction of the funeral home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Maryann’s memorial web page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Alicia Arteaga Ramirez

RUPERT—Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 22, 2021, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church and a viewing with a rosary will be held 6:00 to 8:00 Wednesday July 21, 2021, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Ronald Lee Jonson Jr. (Ronnie)

RUPERT—Memorial Services will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 99 North Highway 24 Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Dorothy Linda (Lampe) Kerbs

TWIN FALLS – Friends and family of Dorothy Kerbs, who passed away on February 8, 2021, are invited to an Open House that is being hosted by her family on Saturday, July 24th from 2 – 5 p.m. Open House will take place at 1723 Julie Lane in Twin Falls.

Robert Murray Layne

MACKAY—Celebrating the Life of Bob Layne Saturday, July 24, 2021 2:00 p.m. Kids Park

  • Corner of Park and Pine in Mackay Idaho. Come share a memory or two. Refreshments will be served.

Valdi Roberts Parish

TWIN FALLS—The family will be hosting a celebration of her life on July 24, 2021, from Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the Shoshone city park.

Carol Elma Schelling

JEROME—Carol Elma Schelling, 84, formerly of Jerome passed away June 4, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will follow at Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Jacob Wayne Ward

HAGERMAN—A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, July 24, at the LDS church in Hagerman, Idaho, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Virginia (Higgins) Eldredge

TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life for Virginia Eldredge will be on Saturday, July 31, from 10:00 a.m. to noon, at the Senior Center, 530 Shoshone Street South, Twin Falls, Idaho. If you have a story to share about mom, we would love to hear it.

