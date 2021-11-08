Douglas Jaye Hall

RUPERT — Douglas Jaye Hall passed away in Rupert on October 30, 2021, at the age of 84. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Rupert West Stake Center with a viewing for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Dorothy and Russell Johnson

TWIN FALLS — Dorothy Johnson, 82, passed away on November 2, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center after a brief illness. Russell Elliott Johnson, 82 passed away peacefully at his home on October 20, 2021, with loved ones by his side after a battle with cancer. Funeral services for Dorothy and Russell will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch Street in Kimberly, viewing from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, November 7 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls and 1-1:45 p.m. Monday at the church. To leave condolences and watch a live stream of the service, you may visit Dorothy’s obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Samuel W. Adams

Samuel W. Adams, a 52- year-old resident of Connor Creek, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Elba Ward, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will follow at Sublett Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the funeral service, at the church.

Nelma Arlene Faux-Howard

JEROME — Nelma Arlene Faux Howard went to be with the Savior she loved, surrounded by her family in Jerome on Thursday, November 4, 2021. A viewing will be held for Nelma from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with a viewing one hour prior to service at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl. Interment will conclude at West End Cemetery. A potluck gathering will take place after the interment at Buhl First Christian Church, those who can are asked to bring a covered dish or dessert to share. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Nelma’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Stephen Lowell Beer

BOISE — Stephen Lowell Beer died on October 19, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at the Riverside Hotel on November 11, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Brad Astle

HAGERMAN — Brad Astle, 60, of Hagerman passed away after battling cancer on October 22, 2021. He was surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held on November 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Basque Center in Gooding. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Jacob “Jake” T. Lemmons

BUHL — Jacob “Jake” T. Lemmons, our beloved son, brother, grandson, and uncle was called home to Heaven on September 28, 2021. A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., with a memorial Mass following at 11 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1701 Poplar Street, Buhl. Interment will conclude at West End Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jake’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Alonzo Dale Fries

DECLO — Alonzo Dale Fries of Barstow, California, died peacefully at his home on September 28, 2021. A graveside service will be held at the Declo Cemetery on Saturday, November 13 at 11 a.m.

Norman Jay Swainston

ALBION — Norman Jay Swainston, 94, of Nampa, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at his home in Nampa. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, followed by a graveside service at noon at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

John Burris (J.B.) Thomason

JEROME — A long-time resident of Jerome, John Burris (J.B.) Thomason, 91, died of natural causes at home surrounded by his family and friends. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. A brief service will be held following at 11 a.m. Services conclude at the chapel. Condolences can be left for the family at demaraysjerome.com.

Ronald William Watson

TWIN FALLS — Ron passed away on October 11, 2021, at the age of 82 from complications of infection at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. His service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Twin Falls, at noon on November 13, 2021. A private burial for Ron and Miriam will be held at Sunset Memorial Park at 11 a.m. for the family. Ron wishes any donations would be made to the animal shelter.

