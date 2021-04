Lucia Mata de Santacruz

RUPERT—Lucia Mata de Santacruz 71 of Rupert, passed away April 1, 2021 at home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday April 6, 2021 at Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley, Idaho and a viewing and Rosary will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.