Howard Curtis Darrow
CASTLEFORD — Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Avenue, Buhl, at 11 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020. No public viewing will be held prior to the funeral. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required and available, and social distancing will be in effect. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Curt’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Bob Merrill Harman
BURLEY — Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16 at 11 a.m. at the View Cemetery, 647 E. 600 S. Burley, with Jacob Harman officiating. (Due to the nature of the outdoor venue and social distancing please bring your own chair.) The service will be broadcast on Facebook Live “Bob Harman Memorial Service 10/16/20.” Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Utah, 801-599-5220.
Todd Hanson
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held Friday October 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the LDS stake center at 851 Harrison St., Twin Falls, with graveside services following at Sunset Memorial Park on Kimberly Road. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may also do so on Todd’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lois Evelyn Biser
TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, with a viewing prior to service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Elevation 486 in Twin Falls following the service. Those who are unable to attend can access a live stream of the service at https://youtu.be/TgxhJZ50TKA or use the link found in Lois’s obituary page, under the photo/video tab at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Richard K. “Dick” Foote
JEROME — A viewing will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery, 701 West I Street, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dick’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Jerry Kepler
FILER — A graveside service will be held at the Filer Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Sharon Lu McCombs Quast
BURLEY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints View 1st Ward, 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Burial will follow at the View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Saturday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Karl Konrad Herbst
TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 2-4 p.m. at Canyon Springs Golf Course.
John Patrick Rarick
BRUNEAU — A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Memories may be shared with the family at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Lillian Gerber Mefford Jacobsen
BUHL — Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020, at the West End Cemetery, 1574 E 4150 N, Buhl. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lillian’s memory to The Friends of Cedar Draw co Lisa Marshall, 4268 N 1900 E, Buhl, ID 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lillian’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
