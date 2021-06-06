Roger Aldo Perotto
BOISE — A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at the Hidden Springs Community Barn in Boise. Please wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt/outfit in honor of Roger. For additional information, please visit Roger’s memorial webpage at bowmanfuneral.com.
Sandra Belew Christensen
GOODING — A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at the church with Bishop Chris McGinnis conducting. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Phyllis Ann Herr
TWIN FALLS — Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Whites-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. There will be a viewing held from 5 to 7 p.m. June 6, 2021, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A service will be held at 11 a.m. June 7, 2021, at Whites-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, with Pastor Paul Jordan presiding. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery in Filer. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Phyllis’ name to the St. Luke’s MV Health Foundation Rose Garden Fund, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Bernice Joan Casch
GOODING — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Rich
ard Paul Schneider
TWIN FALLS — Richard Paul Schneider passed away on November 14, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls – casual attire.
Helen L. (Canfield) Strain
TWIN FALLS — There will be a graveside service for Helen at 11 a.m. June 12 at the Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls.
Rodney Lynn Weeks
KIMBERLY — A celebration of life for Rodney will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Stonehouse & Co., 330 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Rodney’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.