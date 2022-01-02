Geraldine “Jeri” Blackmon

TWIN FALLS — Geraldine Lenora Josephine Blackmon “Jeri,” passed away peacefully in loving care at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls, on December 27, 2021, at the age of 86. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with a viewing beginning at 1 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeri’s memorial page at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Craig Arthur Jones

BUHL — Craig Arthur Jones, 70, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl. Interment will conclude at West End Cemetery. The family asked that everyone attending please dress casually because that’s just how Craig would like it. Donations may be made to the Buhl Quick Response, Buhl Fire Department, or a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Craig’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Robert Theodore Meacham

PAUL — Robert Theodore Meacham passed away quietly December 17, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Paul Cemetery. Condolences may be left at bowmanfuneral.com.

Murline K Denton

TWIN FALLS — Murline, who went by the name of K, was born March 7, 1935, in Hazelton, and passed on December 10, 2021, at the age of 86, in a care facility in Boise. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Emma Evelyn Green Staley

BUHL — Emma Staley, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Buhl, on December 28, 2021. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1128 Poplar St. Buhl, with a viewing starting at 10 a.m. Graveside will conclude at 2 p.m. at Hagerman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be given to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Buhl Quick Response Unit. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Emma’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Jolie Kay Smith Clegg

BURLEY — Jolie Kay Smith Clegg, 56, of Burley, joined the other angels in heaven Friday, December 24, 2021, with her loving husband, Don, by her side, after a brave battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., Burley. Friends and family will be received from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley.

John E. Patterson

TWIN FALLS — John Ernest Patterson passed away on December 16, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 8 at 1 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls. All are welcome.

