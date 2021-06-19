BOISE — The funeral service for Gary will be held Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Boise. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required. Instead of flowers, the family hopes that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need.

Robert Larna

KIMBERLY—Robert Larna of Kimberly, Idaho passed away on June 16, 2021. You are invited to celebrate his life at the family home on Saturday, June 19th in Kimberly from noon to 6 p.m. Please park on Emerald Dr. North in the Ridgeway Subdivision off Polk Street to access 835 Taylor Street W. in Kimberly. In lieu of floral arrangements, the family requests that donations be made to the QRU Nonprofit Organization at www.qrufundraiser.org/product/inmemoryofboblarna/112

Bob Vernon Maxwell

GOODING — A memorial celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Wendell Portuguese Hall. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Jessica Marie (Hammer) Reedy