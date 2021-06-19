Helen Lois (Powell) Boesiger
SHOSHONE — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. June 19, 2021, at Shoshone Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Helen’s name to be mailed to the United Methodist Church of Meridian.
Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas
JEROME — Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas passed away peacefully in the early morning of March 27, 2021, from leukemia with her husband and mother by her side. A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. June 19, 2021, at the Glenns Ferry Fairgrounds.
Mikel “Mike” Goodwin
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 19th at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 399 Maurice Street North, Twin Falls, ID 83301. He will be buried at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Esther Kinnear
TWIN FALLS — Esther Kinnear, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on June 9, 2021, with her daughters by her side. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, with services right after at the Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Paul.
Gary Alan Kniep
BOISE — The funeral service for Gary will be held Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Boise. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required. Instead of flowers, the family hopes that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need.
Robert Larna
KIMBERLY—Robert Larna of Kimberly, Idaho passed away on June 16, 2021. You are invited to celebrate his life at the family home on Saturday, June 19th in Kimberly from noon to 6 p.m. Please park on Emerald Dr. North in the Ridgeway Subdivision off Polk Street to access 835 Taylor Street W. in Kimberly. In lieu of floral arrangements, the family requests that donations be made to the QRU Nonprofit Organization at www.qrufundraiser.org/product/inmemoryofboblarna/112
Bob Vernon Maxwell
GOODING — A memorial celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Wendell Portuguese Hall. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Jessica Marie (Hammer) Reedy
MOUNTAIN HOME — Funeral services will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 342 E. Jackson St., Mountain Home. Burial will take place after services at the Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home.
Diana Speirs
TWIN FALLS — The family will receive visitors at any time during a 24-hour music-filled “Funeral Open House” from 2 p.m. Friday, June 18 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Per Diana’s wishes, feel free to come in costume. Mom’s life motto: If you want to have fun, don’t say “No”!
Diana Lee Suter
JEROME — The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Messersmith Building at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St., Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Diana’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.