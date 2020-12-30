Christine D Schneider
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Filer Cemetery, 4000 North, Filer.
Jesús Zárate Padrón
TWIN FALLS — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, at Truth Tabernacle, 2459 Hiland, Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Nancy C. Thomason
JEROME — A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Graveside service to follow at the Jerome Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Daryl Whitehead
BURLEY — Viewing for family and friends will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, December 31 at the Springdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building. Private family services will be held and conclude with burial in Albion LDS Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Ana Victoria Mayes
CASTLEFORD — Ana Victoria Mayes, 11, of Castleford, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A celebration of life will be held for Ana at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. Please visit her tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Jeanne Larson
AMMON — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at woodfuneralhome.com.