Christine D Schneider

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Filer Cemetery, 4000 North, Filer.

Jesús Zárate Padrón

TWIN FALLS — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, at Truth Tabernacle, 2459 Hiland, Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

Nancy C. Thomason

JEROME — A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Graveside service to follow at the Jerome Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Daryl Whitehead

BURLEY — Viewing for family and friends will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, December 31 at the Springdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building. Private family services will be held and conclude with burial in Albion LDS Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Ana Victoria Mayes