Frank Eugene McCall
PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Marvina Bartlett
TWIN FALLS — Marvina Bartlett, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away November 7, 2020, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. The family will receive guests for a reception at 11:30 a.m. November 30, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Robert Ray Stone
TWIN FALLS — Robert Ray Stone, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away November 17, 2020, at Cenoma House in Twin Falls. Graveside services for Robert will be held 10 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Snake River Canyon National Veteran’s Cemetery in Buhl. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
