Frank Eugene McCall

PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.