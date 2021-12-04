Laura “Sharon” Cannon

RUPERT — Laura “Sharon” Cannon, 81, passed away November 24, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4 at Hansen’s Mortuary, Rupert, Idaho. 208-436-5636

Charlotte “LaVon” Coltrin

BURLEY — LaVon Coltrin passed away on November 29, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 515 E. 16 Street in Burley. Burial will follow in the Pella Cemetery. The public is welcome to visit Friday, December 3, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the funeral. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at youtu.be/zhxEzzY7NME and maintained at the Morrison Funeral Home website. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

LaVaughn Stephen Helsley

MULLAN — LaVaughn Stephen Helsley, 50, a recent resident of Mullan and formerly of Shoshone, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at his home in Mullan. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Services will conclude at the chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Mary June Mathews

BUHL — Mary June Mathews was born in Astoria, Oregon, to Palmer and June Hennigsen. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Seventh Street Gym, 215 Seventh Ave. N., Buhl, followed by an open house at the farm. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Duane Gale Searle

BURLEY — Duane Gale Searle, 76, of Burley, and the rock of our family, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his residence. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Kevin Schroeder officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at View Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, December 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group for providing military rites at the service. A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Carol Eilene Neumann

TWIN FALLS — Carol Eilene Neumann, honored mother, and wife ascended to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the age of 83. A remembrance is being planned on December 5 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls (734 Falls Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where the family will welcome relatives and friends to celebrate Carol’s wonderful life. The family is asking that any flowers be delivered to 688 Lynwood Blvd., Twin Falls, Idaho, 83301.

Dennis Hull Dayley

BURLEY — Dennis Hull Dayley, 83, of Burley, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale Second Ward, 519 E. 200 S., Burley, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, December 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday preceding the funeral at the church. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Mildred “Millie” Denton Inouye

BURLEY — Mildred “Millie” Denton Inouye, 78, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, after a valiant battle with colon cancer and dementia. Millie’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, December 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, with Pastor David Carver officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, December 5, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Constance Gardner Jensen

TWIN FALLS — Constance Gardner Jensen, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Twin Falls Stake Center, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls, with Bishop Blake B. Jensen officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Family and friends will be received at the church from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

