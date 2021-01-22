Norrell Bowman Eliason

BANCROFT — There will be a viewing from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 22 at the Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs (masks are required). Because of COVID, the funeral services on January 23 are for his family only followed by internment with military honors at the Bancroft Cemetery.

Della Marie Kimbrough

TWIN FALLS — There will be a viewing from noon until 1 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Wendell Cemetery. Please wear a mask, bring your own chair and dress warmly. Those unable to attend can view the service on Facebook Live at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Sara Lee Martin

NAMPA — The graveside services for Sara Lee Martin will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 22nd at the Idaho State Veteran Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. For additional information or to express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300

Lyle Morris

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Orval Stanley Mortensen

NAMPA — Orval Stanley Mortensen, 97, of Nampa, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his home. A private family funeral service (because of COVID-19 restrictions) will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3904 E. Greenhurst Road, Nampa, with a viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the services. A public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 22 at the church at 88 S. Happy Valley Road, Nampa. Anyone interested in participating in the funeral services via Zoom can inquire at stan.mortensen97@outlook.com or you may go to Facebook live at Grandpa Stan Funeral. To read the obituary or express condolences, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300.

