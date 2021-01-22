 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services
0 comments

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Norrell Bowman Eliason

BANCROFT — There will be a viewing from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 22 at the Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs (masks are required). Because of COVID, the funeral services on January 23 are for his family only followed by internment with military honors at the Bancroft Cemetery.

Della Marie Kimbrough

TWIN FALLS — There will be a viewing from noon until 1 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Wendell Cemetery. Please wear a mask, bring your own chair and dress warmly. Those unable to attend can view the service on Facebook Live at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Sara Lee Martin

NAMPA — The graveside services for Sara Lee Martin will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 22nd at the Idaho State Veteran Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. For additional information or to express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300

Lyle Morris

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Orval Stanley Mortensen

NAMPA — Orval Stanley Mortensen, 97, of Nampa, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his home. A private family funeral service (because of COVID-19 restrictions) will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3904 E. Greenhurst Road, Nampa, with a viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the services. A public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 22 at the church at 88 S. Happy Valley Road, Nampa. Anyone interested in participating in the funeral services via Zoom can inquire at stan.mortensen97@outlook.com or you may go to Facebook live at Grandpa Stan Funeral. To read the obituary or express condolences, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Services

Harry Richard Badger

Services

Services

Vera Nadine Goodman Young

Services

Services

James (Jim) Beal & Janice Ann Elizabeth Squire Beal

Services

Services

DelRoy Earl Hanson

Services

Services

James (Jim) Beal & Janice Ann Elizabeth Squire Beal

Services

Services

James (Jim) Beal & Janice Ann Elizabeth Squire Beal

Services

Death and Services

Salvador Cardenas, a 20-year-old Burley resident, passed away Friday, January 1, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Serv…

Services

Death and Services

Charles William “Bill” Baker, a 94-year-old resident of Casa Grande, Arizona, and formerly of the Mini-Cassia area, passed away Sunday, Januar…

Services

Services

James (Jim) Beal & Janice Ann Elizabeth Squire Beal

Services

Services

Harry Richard Badger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News