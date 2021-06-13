Carl William Blass, Jr
TWIN FALLS — Carl “Bill” Blass Jr. passed away June 4, 2021. Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 14 at Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared at rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Kathryn Carol Pearson
TWIN FALLS — The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 13. The final internment will be at Sunset Memorial Park. The funeral service will be live-streamed and can be accessed at rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Nadine Marie Rousseau-Smith
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. June 14, 2021, at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. The viewing will start at 1 p.m. Following the internment at Sunset Memorial Park, a gathering will be held at the home of Rod Smith.
Paul Degner
TWIN FALLS - Paul A Degner, 74, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away June 3, 2021. A visitation will be held, Monday, June 14, 2021 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kimberly, ID. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Donald A. Howell
BURLEY - There will be a graveside service on June 17th at noon at the Declo Cemetery with Military Honors by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Helen Lois (Powell) Boesiger
SHOSHONE - A graveside service will be held on June 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Shoshone Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Helen's name to be mailed to the United Methodist Church of Meridian.
Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas
JEROME - Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas passed away peacefully in the early morning of March 27, 2021 from Leukemia with her husband and mother by her side. A Celebration of her Life will be held on June 19, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Glenns Ferry Fairgrounds.