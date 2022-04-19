Donya Mae Brown-Barnes

JEROME — Donya Mae Jones Brown-Barnes entered into the arms of her Savior on April 6, 2022, at home and surrounded by her family. A celebration of Donya’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Donya’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Dr. Drew Coltrin Jones

BURLEY — Drew Coltrin Jones, DPM, a 35-year-old resident of Tucson, Arizona, and formerly of Burley, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., Declo, with Bishop Troy Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service, at the church.

Diane Clemens

BUHL — Wife, mother, teacher, volunteer, and artist, Diane Clemens, was called home on April 12, 2022, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. N., Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1128 Poplar St. Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Diane’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Danielle Martinez James

KIMBERLY — Danielle Martinez James, 47, of Kimberly gracefully left this world on March 2, 2022, after her hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. A remembrance and celebration of life open house for Danielle will be held at Rock Creek Restaurant on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. In addition, a charitable dinner and auction event called “Doing it for Dani” will be held Saturday, April 23rd in Twin Falls with all proceeds going into a trust fund for Danielle’s children Sawyer and Jake.

Beatrice Marie Martindale

MERIDIAN — Beatrice Marie “Bea” Martindale, 81, of Meridian, died, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at a local care facility. There will be a Rosary at 10 a.m. April 22, 2022, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 am, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian, Idaho. A private committal service will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation. Visit www.AccentFuneral.com to leave remembrances for Bea’s family.

Timothy (Tim) S. Howard

BUHL — Tim S. Howard of Buhl, died January 19, 2022, at Oak Creek Rehab in Kimberly. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. April 22 at his graveside in the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Please come and join us as we share stories about his life.

Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton

BURLEY — Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton, 86, of Twin Falls went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022. A graveside service to honor Jim’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Gem Memorial Gardens, at 2435 Overland Ave., Burley, with military honors performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Albert G. Smith

GOODING — Albert G. Smith died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, after suffering a stroke. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. April 23 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho. Demaray’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

