Orval Stanley Mortensen

NAMPA — A private family funeral service (because of COVID-19 restrictions) will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3904 E. Greenhurst Road, Nampa, with a viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the services. A public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 22 at the church at 88 S. Happy Valley Road, Nampa. Anyone interested in participating in the funeral services via Zoom can inquire at stan.mortensen97@outlook.com or you may go to Facebook live at Grandpa Stan Funeral. To read the obituary or express condolences, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com . 208-467-7300

Jeannine Sears Whitehead

TWIN FALLS - A viewing for family and very close friends will be held Sunday, January 24 at Parke’s Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Road from 5 to 7 p.m. A second viewing will be at noon with the funeral following at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 24 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls with Bishop William Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at zoom.us, enter meeting ID 748-815-8781 (passcode 12345). Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, the wearing of facemasks will be required at the viewings, funeral, and cemetery services. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Jeannine's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.