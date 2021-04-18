Barbara Henderson Holloway
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone Street East, Twin Falls. Masks and social distancing will be required. If one cannot attend, Zoom participation will be made available. Enter meeting ID 748-815-8781, passcode 12345. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Barbara’s Memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. The family requests no flowers, although friends are encouraged to send a contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Or, in honor of Barbara’s lifelong passion for soil conservation, plant a tree somewhere in Twin Falls in her memory.
Maxeen Peterson Ward
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Joe Arthur Koch
BUHL — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. Elm St., Buhl.
Jeanette Fay Newberry
TWIN FALLS—Jeanette Fay Newberry, age 77, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on April 13, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. A visitation will be held from 5 -7 on Monday evening, April 19, 2021 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at the Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Mac T. Akins
TWIN FALLS—Mac T. Akins, 79 of Twin Falls, passed away April 14, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation for Mac will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Private Family Services will be held at a later time. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Mac’s memorial webpage at www.magcivalleyfuneralhome.com.