Florence “Evelyn” Brashears Phillips

Jerome — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Krishan Lynn Anderson

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. May 7, 2021, at the Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls. If desired, contributions in Krishan’s memory can be made to the Mountain Humane Animal Shelter in Hailey.

Evelyn Barnes

BURLEY — Services will be held Friday, May 7. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley.

Ron W. Janson

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7 in Rosenau’s Community Room, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Ron could be made to Jerome Country Club junior golf or Twin Falls Golf Course or the ALS Association at donate.als.org.

Wallis Ray Wright

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. May 7, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Military graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Snake River Canyon Veterans Cemetery in Buhl.

Carol Jean Edwards

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life for Carol will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone S. E., Twin Falls.

Curby Gibson

ACEQUIA — Curby Gibson, who passed away on March 12, 2018, will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Rupert Cemetery. After the services, there will be a gathering at the Skyline Bar, which was Curby’s second home, 1204 E. 600 N., Jackson.

Gerald M. Luther

JEROME — Funeral services will be held at Demaray Memorial Chapel in Jerome on May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. Shortly after the service, there will be a Celebration of Life held at The Elks Lodge.

