 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services
0 comments

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lucia Mata de Santacruz

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday April 6, 2021, at Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley, and a viewing and Rosary will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Steven P. Higgins

WENDELL—A public service will be held April 9, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 427 East Avenue A in Wendell.

Mary Kay Lindauer

RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday April 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rupert 1st Ward, at 806 G Street in Rupert. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Friday.

Kermit Lee Douglas

HAZELTON—On April 10 there will be a graveside service at the Hazelton Cemetery at 3 p.m. and a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Hall in Eden at 4 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Services

Janet Fay Van Pelt

Services

Services

Mary Louise Levings-Kestler

Services

Services

Chanz Jordan “CJ” Nuzio

Services

Services

Janet Fay Van Pelt

Services

Services

Barbara Ladine Knigge

Services

Deaths and Services

Ramiro Tovar, 48, of Rupert, passed away Friday March 11, 2021 at his home. Services were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 20, 2021 at Saint Nic…

Services

Services

Alondra Aguilar

Services

Services

LaVaun Irene Heil

Services

Services

Virginia V. Dillon Farnsworth

Services

Services

Jones “Orval” Leonard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News