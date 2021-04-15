Monica Marie (Broden) Engelhart

TWIN FALLS — A Catholic memorial service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, visitation with family from 6-7 p.m., service and celebration of life from 7-9 p.m. A livestream of the service can be accessed through her obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com. Burial will be at a later date with her husband at the Boise Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Margaret Ann Faulkner Pierson

GOODING — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Gooding United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery followed by dinner at the Gooding Country Club. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Gooding United Methodist Church or the Gooding Country Club. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

CoraLee Spencer Campbell