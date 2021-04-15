Monica Marie (Broden) Engelhart
TWIN FALLS — A Catholic memorial service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, visitation with family from 6-7 p.m., service and celebration of life from 7-9 p.m. A livestream of the service can be accessed through her obituary page at rosenaufuneralhome.com. Burial will be at a later date with her husband at the Boise Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Margaret Ann Faulkner Pierson
GOODING — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Gooding United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery followed by dinner at the Gooding Country Club. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Gooding United Methodist Church or the Gooding Country Club. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
CoraLee Spencer Campbell
BURLEY — CoraLee Spencer Campbell, 66, of Clear Creek, Utah, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by family. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta, with Bishop Lane Schumann officiating. Burial will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery in Clear Creek, Utah.
Harriett Schvaneveldt Kearl
TWIN FALLS — Harriett Kearl, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation for Harriett will be held from 6:00-7: 30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Logan City Cemetery in Logan, Utah. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Harriett’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Thomas L. Fleming
BUHL — A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Farmer’s Funeral Chapel in Buhl, immediately followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the West End Cemetery in Buhl.
Barbara Henderson Holloway
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone Street East, Twin Falls. Masks and social distancing will be required. If one cannot attend, Zoom participation will be made available. Enter meeting ID 748-815-8781, passcode 12345. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Barbara’s Memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. The family requests no flowers, although friends are encouraged to send a contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Or, in honor of Barbara’s lifelong passion for soil conservation, plant a tree somewhere in Twin Falls in her memory.
Maxeen Peterson Ward
BURLEY — Maxeen Peterson Ward, 76, of Elba, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Diana Lee Hill
BURLEY — Diana Lee Hill, 74, of Burley, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Seventh Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave., Burley, with Bishop Eric Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Joe Arthur Koch
BUHL — A funeral service for Joe Arthur Koch will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. Elm St., Buhl.
Jananette Fay Newberry
TWIN FALLS — Jananette Fay Newberry, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away April 13, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held from 5—7 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.