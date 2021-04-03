Barbara Ladine Knigge

GOODING—A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. After the funeral friends and family are invited to come to the Marriott TownePlace Suites at 175 Avenida Del Rio Dr., Twin Falls, ID 83301 anytime between 12:30 to 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Mary Louise Levings-Kestler

FILER—Graveside services will be Saturday, April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Filer Cemetery. Officiated by Bud Liptrap. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Tributes & Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Phil Mitchell

KIMBERLY—Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 3 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers it is asked that donations be made of your choice or to the Shriners Hospital.

Lucia Mata de Santacruz

RUPERT—Lucia Mata de Santacruz 71 of Rupert, passed away April 1, 2021 at home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday April 6, 2021 at Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley, Idaho and a viewing and Rosary will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0