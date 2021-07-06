Ann & Dalmiro Alvarez
TWIN FALLS—A service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, Idaho. There will be a reception following the service held at Twin Falls Reform Church.
Melba Jo Merkey
RUPERT—Gathering and viewing will be held July 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hansen’s Mortuary with an Eastern Star Memorial at 5 p.m. open to anyone who wishes to attend. An open house gathering will be in Boise at 2322 N Cole, July 7, at 6 p.m.
Kenneth F. Smith
KIMBERLY—A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 5—7 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kimberly, Idaho, on July 7, 2021 at 10 A. M. Interment to follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. Those wishing to share their memories or condolences may do so at Ken’s Memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Brendi Chrystel Akins
TWIN FALLS—A life so deserving to be remembered and celebrated. Please join us in remembering a truly inspiring woman who left us too soon. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Stone House, 330 4th Ave S., Twin Falls on July 10, 2021 from 2pm-4pm. View full Obituary at https://www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/print?o_id=7246086
Robert (Bob) Edward McClain
JACKSON—A Celebration Of Life for Robert Edward “Bob” McClain will be per Bob’s wishes. We will be scattering his ashes on the Snake River. We welcome and encourage all of Bob’s family and friends to celebrate his life with us. Food and beverages will be supplied. Please bring a chair. DIRECTIONS: 759 N. 1150 E. Jackson, ID 83350 Take Baseline Rd. east out of Rupert. After you cross the river at Jackson Bridge, travel 1//2 a mile, then turn left on 1150. Follow the road and take another left at Kane’s Cover sign at 759 N towards the river. We will mark this with balloons. If traveling from the south, take exit 216 and turn right towards the KOA. Follow ID-25 for 3 miles and turn right on Baseline Road. Continue with the directions above.
Carl Robert Winkle
HOMEDALE—A celebration of Carl’s life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. 621 West Idaho Ave, Homedale ID 83628. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or to Carl’s favorite charity, Hope House, P.O. Box 550, Marsing, ID 83639