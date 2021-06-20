Myra June Kirk Beck

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 1st Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Robert T. Oakes officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Tuesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Mary Morgan

WENDELL - Mary Morgan, 83, a long time Wendell resident, died on June 16 at St Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service in Gooding. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, June 22 at noon at The Apple Barn, 1152 Stevens St in Filer. Lunch will be served. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com .

Joe Skaug