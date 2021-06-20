Myra June Kirk Beck
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 1st Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Robert T. Oakes officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.
Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Tuesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Mary Morgan
WENDELL - Mary Morgan, 83, a long time Wendell resident, died on June 16 at St Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service in Gooding. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, June 22 at noon at The Apple Barn, 1152 Stevens St in Filer. Lunch will be served. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com .
Joe Skaug
JEROME - A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, with a viewing an hour prior to service. at Farnsworth Mortuary and Crematory, 1343 South Lincoln Jerome, Idaho. A reception and meal will follow at Calvary Chapel in Jerome. There may be some very fast cars at the memorial service.
Sally Payne Horner
BURLEY - Sally’s memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian, ID 83646. 208-898-0642.
Jannie Katherine Cunningham
JEROME - Jannie Katherine Cunningham, 94, of Jerome, passed away on June 17, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Peaceful Valley Cemetery.
Loretta Belle Lopez Fritzler
JEROME - Loretta Belle (Lopez) Fritzler, 98, of Jerome passed away January 13, 2021. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Elizabeth Anne Russell McGinnis
TWIN FALLS - Our mother, Elizabeth Anne Russell McGinnis "Liz", 96, went to be with our Lord Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home with family by her side. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls, preceded by the praying of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
Darlynn May Guymon
JEROME - Darylnn May Guymon, 70, of Jerome, passed away on June 16, 2021. Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 2:30 pm. Visitation will be held from 1:30 until service time at the church. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery.
John Leonard McBride
TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m., with a graveside service immediately following at Twin Falls Cemetery.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Leonard A. Smith
WENDELL - A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Wendell Cemetery, 601 West Main Street, Wendell. Service will be live streamed on Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory’s Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 a.m.
June H Casper
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2006 Bitterroot Drive, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Harold August Drussel
BURLEY - Please join us as we celebrate his life at The Dietrich Park, Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Please bring your stories to share and your lawn chairs.
Ross W. Hawker
BURLEY - Ross requested cremation. A memorial service will be held for friends and family from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Arvella Hendrickson
TWIN FALLS - A visitation will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, Idaho, where family and friends may call from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11 am, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 N Tiger Dr., Jerome, with Bishop Jamie Stoker officiating. Graveside dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Arvella’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Richard “Dick” Stark Lewis
DECLO - Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel located at 83 N. Midland Blvd. Nampa, Idaho. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 11 at Declo Cemetery located at 102 North Cemetery Rd, Declo, Idaho.
Janet Ruth Niswander
LEWISTON - A public Celebration of Life will be held on June 26, 2021, for Janet and Roy at 10 a.m. at the Lewiston Elks Club followed by a luncheon. Janet and Roy will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery mausoleum during a private family service.
Troy Alan Read
BATTLE MOUNTAIN - A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 765 West Humboldt Street, The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Battle Mountain, Nevada. Please come and celebrate his life with us. Lunch will be provided by the Relief Society.
Patricia Mae Allen Gunderson
ALBION - A Celebration of LIfe will be held on June 27, 2021 starting at 2 p.m. and going until 6 p.m. at the Albion City Park in Albion, Idaho.
Wade L. Wilson
BURLEY - Wade L. Wilson passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, at his home in Burley, Idaho after an extended illness. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Avenue, in Burley. Bishop Greg Hepworth will officiate. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.